ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $168.47 and last traded at $169.12. 2,462,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,511,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -161.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $373,297.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $5,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,292,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $36,566,655 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 90.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 37,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

