Sesen Bio (SESN) Stock Price Down 36.7%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) fell 36.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 11,050,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 6,559,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Sesen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.79.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
