Short Interest in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Declines By 16.7%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,515,199 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 19,833,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,584,071 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger purchased 124,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,403.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

