Short Interest in Encana Corp (ECA) Decreases By 12.2%

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,459,654 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 79,093,969 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,495,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,808.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 50,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 261,155 shares of company stock worth $2,181,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,081,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,539,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after buying an additional 228,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,081,000 after buying an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,529,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

