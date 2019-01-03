Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Drops By 55.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 718,432 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 1,603,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCJ opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 265,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/short-interest-in-invesco-bulletshares-2019-corporate-bond-etf-bscj-drops-by-55-2.html.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.