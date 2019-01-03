Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NIO) Grows By 10.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,390,199 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 38,369,306 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,451,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,376,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,861,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,086,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,639,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,470,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

NIO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. NIO has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.56.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

