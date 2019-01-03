Short Interest in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Declines By 69.6%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 436,389 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 1,437,843 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after buying an additional 73,797 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 410,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

