SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0658 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $15,919.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.03900792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.04215933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00835074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.01298186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.01527240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,273,151 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

