Sidoti Lowers FormFactor (FORM) Price Target to $16.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FORM. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,538. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 166,074 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

