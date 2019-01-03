Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

