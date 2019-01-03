SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Plans Special Dividend of $0.05

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous special dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that SilverSun Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverSun Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

