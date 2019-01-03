Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.60. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

