Sito Mobile (SITO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sito Mobile in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

SITO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,128. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.36. Sito Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. Research analysts expect that Sito Mobile will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sito Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sito Mobile by 147.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sito Mobile by 183.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

