Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to post $284.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.30 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $256.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

SIX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 455,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,875. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 153.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,568,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,077 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,300.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 208,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 205,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.