Skeincoin (SKC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $757.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Skeincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skeincoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Skeincoin has a market capitalization of $330,857.00 and $757.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.03870748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.04217464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00832341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.01295750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00133902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.01520125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00339946 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Skeincoin Coin Profile

SKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,629,356 coins and its circulating supply is 13,541,247 coins. The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

