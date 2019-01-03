Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SMSI stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

