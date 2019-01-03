SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $384,371.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $384,371.00 and $74,974.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.03873748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.04245985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00832665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.01304321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00133706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.01516487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00339180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,699,047 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

