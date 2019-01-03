Societe Generale (SCGLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Societe Generale stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

