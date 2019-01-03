SoPay (SOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, SoPay has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoPay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,580.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.02310799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00154439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00198937 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026449 BTC.

SoPay Profile

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. SoPay’s official website is sopay.org/en.

SoPay Token Trading

SoPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

