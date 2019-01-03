Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,854 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.45% of Spark Energy worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,339,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,201.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 174,474 shares of company stock worth $1,570,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Spark Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.80.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.08%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

