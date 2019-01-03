SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $74.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

