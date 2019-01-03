Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

LON SPI opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Simon Rowlands acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £264,000 ($344,962.76).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

