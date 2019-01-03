SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis set a $86.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $189,874.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 8,316 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $796,173.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,143.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,245 shares of company stock worth $4,053,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

