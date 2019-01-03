SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.15, but opened at $45.11. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 2159089 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,363,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

