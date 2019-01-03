Stag Industrial (STAG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

STAG stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

