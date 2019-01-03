Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after buying an additional 565,127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 15.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

