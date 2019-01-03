Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.29 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

