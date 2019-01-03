Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of SXI opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $861.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 158.4% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 185.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

