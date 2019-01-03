Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

