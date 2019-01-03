Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 840,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,112. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

