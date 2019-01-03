Steneum Coin (STN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,512.00

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Steneum Coin has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steneum Coin has a market capitalization of $21,650.00 and $2,512.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steneum Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00835243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001246 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Steneum Coin Profile

Steneum Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steneum Coin is www.steneum.com.

Buying and Selling Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steneum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steneum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.