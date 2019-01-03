Sterling Construction (STRL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

STRL stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.90 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 141,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Construction by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

