Steve Oblak Sells 180 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $15,895.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,191.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Steve Oblak sold 230 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $25,451.80.

W traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 1,987,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,768. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/steve-oblak-sells-180-shares-of-wayfair-inc-w-stock.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.