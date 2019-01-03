Steven D. Kesler Purchases 500 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Steven D. Kesler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,145,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,826,000 after purchasing an additional 457,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $1,718,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

