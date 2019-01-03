Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $365.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $295.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $475,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,294 shares of company stock worth $10,690,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,432,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,476,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after acquiring an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after acquiring an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 315,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,972,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 1,349,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,679. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.18.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

