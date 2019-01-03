Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Legg Mason (LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 544% compared to the average volume of 1,414 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:LM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Legg Mason has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 133,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

