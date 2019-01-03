SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) to report sales of $220.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $234.65 million. SunCoke Energy Partners reported sales of $235.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year sales of $887.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.30 million to $902.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.56 million, with estimates ranging from $846.40 million to $981.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunCoke Energy Partners.

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE SXCP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. 85,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,437. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXCP. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $198,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.