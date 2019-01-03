Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of SNSS opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

