Sunoco (SUN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.45.

NYSE:SUN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $47,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,585,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,105,000 after purchasing an additional 186,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

