Superdry PLC (SDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,103.33 ($14.42).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDRY shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Sarah Wood bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £51,125 ($66,803.87). Also, insider Minnow Powell bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,958.90 ($13,013.07).

LON SDRY traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 488.20 ($6.38). 483,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

