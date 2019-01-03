Superior Industries International (SUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 661808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,294 shares in the company, valued at $83,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at $256,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 103,683 shares of company stock valued at $838,030. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 208,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

