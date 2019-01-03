S&W Seed (SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed posted sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $78.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $79.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.50 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,120 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,250. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.10. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

