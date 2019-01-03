S&W Seed (SANW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.81

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 138406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 178,120 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/sw-seed-sanw-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-81.html.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.