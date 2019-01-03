Swedbank (SWDBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Swedbank stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.74. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

