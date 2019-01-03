Synthorx (THOR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:THOR opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Synthorx has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,363,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 4,545,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,454,546 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,006. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synthorx

There is no company description available for Synthorx Inc

