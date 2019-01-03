Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $138,258.48 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $138,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.42 million, a P/E ratio of 205.33, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. Northland Securities raised Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

