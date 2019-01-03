Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.42 million, a PE ratio of 212.33, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 18,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,018,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

