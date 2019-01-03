TagCoin (TAG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $150,061.00 and $1.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006470 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020503 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00229303 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014629 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

