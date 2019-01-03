Tc Pipelines (TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.41. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

