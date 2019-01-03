TCF Financial (TCF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

TCF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $406,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 91.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 317,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $980,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

